ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 149,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $168.86 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.