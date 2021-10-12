ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after buying an additional 1,873,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after buying an additional 847,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $27,604,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,039.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 375,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after buying an additional 363,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $24,752,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $92.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.