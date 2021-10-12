ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $847,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 26,807 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 814,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,674,000 after buying an additional 68,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $184.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

