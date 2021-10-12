ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,331 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,776 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

