ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.50.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $283.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

