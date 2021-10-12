ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $320.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.28. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.84.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total transaction of $1,633,234.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,402 shares of company stock worth $61,443,714. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.