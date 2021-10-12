ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 42,142 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,142 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

