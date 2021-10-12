ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 215,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,774,825 shares.The stock last traded at $72.80 and had previously closed at $72.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 199.2% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 104.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

