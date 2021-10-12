Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

