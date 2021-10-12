Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Holdings Raised by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Prothena worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $616,049.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,108 shares of company stock worth $1,884,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

