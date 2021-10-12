Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Down 4.9%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.93 and last traded at $66.02. 10,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 433,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.41.

Several analysts have commented on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.13, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,900. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Prothena by 18.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 68,333.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

