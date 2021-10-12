Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Down 4.9%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.93 and last traded at $66.02. 10,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 433,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.41.
Several analysts have commented on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.13, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,900. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Prothena by 18.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 68,333.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
