Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 16,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 287,637 shares.The stock last traded at $40.26 and had previously closed at $40.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Prudential by 5.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

