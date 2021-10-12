Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Up 1,214.3% in September

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 1,214.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. 29,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price target on shares of Prysmian and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prysmian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.12.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

