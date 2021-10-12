PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in PTC by 26.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

