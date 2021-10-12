Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.36

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and traded as high as $36.19. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft shares last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 14,939 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The energy company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

