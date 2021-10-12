Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Short Interest Up 1,433.3% in September

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,433.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHOJY traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 768. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

About Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

