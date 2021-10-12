Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 35,650 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.