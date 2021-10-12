Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 35,650 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,716,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 21.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

