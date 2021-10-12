Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Methanex worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEOH opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MEOH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

