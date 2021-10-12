Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.26% of Aurora Cannabis worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

