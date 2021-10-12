Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.65 Million Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 299,809 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.3974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

