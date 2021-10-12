Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,333 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

