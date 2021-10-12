Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.23% of Progress Software worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on PRGS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

