Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.74 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,513 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Barclays raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.78.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $666.51 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $263.34 and a 52 week high of $692.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $598.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

