Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of AeroVironment worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,925.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.05.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $642,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,085. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

