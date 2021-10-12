Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,620 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.26% of Pretium Resources worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth $98,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.