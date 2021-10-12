Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 18,140 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.26% of Aurora Cannabis worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 216,438 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 121,730 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Aurora Cannabis Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

