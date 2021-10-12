Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,030 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Methanex worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEOH. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Methanex by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Methanex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 84,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 56,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Methanex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,255,000 after acquiring an additional 56,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

