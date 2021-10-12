Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Up 581.2% in September

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 581.2% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,050,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after acquiring an additional 145,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 153.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 260,079 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,517. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

