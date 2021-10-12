Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Shares Down 0.8%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.28. 3,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 54.55% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

