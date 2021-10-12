Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter.

Shares of PZN opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Pzena Investment Management has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of Pzena Investment Management worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

