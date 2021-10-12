Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Hawaii Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $443,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $395,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,638. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.