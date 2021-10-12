Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Bank in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get First Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRBA. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

FRBA stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.92. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 85.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.