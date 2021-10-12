Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after buying an additional 432,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after buying an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after buying an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,009,000 after purchasing an additional 721,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,081,000 after purchasing an additional 198,325 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

