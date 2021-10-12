Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Issued By KeyCorp

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.60.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $159.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.34. Celanese has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $266,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Celanese by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 21.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 944.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.