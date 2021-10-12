Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.29.

ALB opened at $214.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.24 and its 200-day moving average is $187.83. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $253.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Albemarle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,699. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.