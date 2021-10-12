Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 147,383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

