Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Boosted by KeyCorp

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the Internet television network will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.33 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.14.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $627.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $569.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

