Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Philip Morris International in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PM. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.87. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

