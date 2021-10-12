Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Raised by Analyst

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4,122.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 279,369 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

