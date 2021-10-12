Qbao (QBT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,476.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Qbao has traded down 6% against the dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $457,455.90 and $6,476.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

