Qcash (QC) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Qcash has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.18 million and approximately $241.32 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00058082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00119162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,175.25 or 0.99761929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.41 or 0.05884324 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

