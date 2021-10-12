QS Investors LLC Acquires 47,840 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 93.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 34,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 351.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,773 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

