QS Investors LLC Acquires 93,990 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 896.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,990 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Entergy worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Entergy stock opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

