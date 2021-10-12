QS Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 210.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,319,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% during the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $718.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $777.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $678.52. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $507.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

