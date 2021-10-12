QS Investors LLC Buys 945 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $612.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $404.88 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $607.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

