QS Investors LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $347.15 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.41. The firm has a market cap of $342.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 857,580 shares of company stock worth $323,022,412. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

