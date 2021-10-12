QS Investors LLC Grows Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,322 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,089 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

