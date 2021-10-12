QS Investors LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

