QS Investors LLC Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3,367.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,350 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

